Introducing...
RightBar
The easiest way to show the right offer to the right person at exactly the right time.
Built on
Get started with RightBar today.
Enter in your email address below, and once we're ready we'll email you with instructions on getting setup.
Here's how it works...
Step 1
Add our tracking script to your website
We'll immediately start tracking where visitors are coming from, what pages they're viewing, and what type of content they're engaging with on your website.
Step 2
Integrate with your email marketing app
Once integrated, you'll be able to segment based on if someone's on your list, a customer, registered for a webinar, downloaded a lead magnet, and more.
Step 3
Create your call-to-action funnel
Next, you'll be able to change the content and CTA of your RightBar based on who somebody is and what you know about them.
Step 4
Find out how many new conversions your RightBar is responsible for
We'll not only show you how many net new conversions you're getting, but we'll also show you how your segments convert relative to each other.